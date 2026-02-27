From Vishal Mega Mart to Tejas Networks— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market suffered sharp losses in intraday trade on Friday, February 27, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex crashed over 600 points to an intraday low of 81,620, while the Nifty 50 declined by nearly 1% to hit the day's low of 25,272.

Profit booking in banking, auto, metal, and FMCG counters amid persisting uncertainty over the US-Iran nuclear talks, inconsistent foreign capital flow, and caution ahead of Q3 GDP numbers dragged the benchmarks down.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mega Mart, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tejas Networks, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Redington, Filatex Fashions, YES Bank, and IDFC First Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Nippon India Silver ETF, Eternal, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Ola Electric Mobility, Sagility, Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, IDBI Bank, GTL Infrastructure, and Bank of Maharashtra were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vishal Mega Mart: Over 75 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm on Friday as the stock crashed over 8% on the NSE after a large block deal. Promoter entity Samayat Services LLP, backed by Kedaara Capital, had earlier planned to sell up to 305 million shares at ₹115 each, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint, which would have valued the block at ₹3,508 crore.

Vodafone Idea: More than 16.5 crore shares of the company had changed hands. The telecom stock declined by about 1% during the session after a more than 1% rise in the previous session.

Tejas Networks: Over 8 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm, as the stock surged 16% during the session after surging 17% in the previous session. The stock has been in the green for three consecutive sessions. In an exchange filing on February 26, Tejas Networks announced that it had signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 8 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm as the stock jumped nearly 9% in a weak market. The stock is up 2% in February, looking set to snap its two-month losing run.

Redington: Nearly 5 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the stock surged 16% on the NSE, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. On a monthly scale, the stock has climbed 2% in February after suffering losses for the last two consecutive months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.