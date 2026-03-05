From Vodafone Idea to Suzlon Energy— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: After witnessing an intense selloff for the last three consecutive sessions, the Nifty 50 saw a strong rebound on Thursday, as the index jumped nearly 200 points, or 0.80%, to hit an intraday high of 24,673 by 11:30 am. The healthy rebound can be attributed to short covering after the market slipped into the oversold zone. Over the last three sessions, the Nifty had crashed 4%.

The main drivers of the selloff are the ongoing US-Iran war, spike in crude oil prices, rupee's weakness against the dollar, and foreign capital outflow.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Dharan Infra-EPC, Filatex Fashions, and Suzlon Energy were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Thursday morning.

Sagility, Tejas Networks, Nippon India Silver ETF, National Aluminium Company, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Ola Electric Mobility, YES Bank, Reliance Power, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Eternal were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 16 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am on Thursday as the stock declined by about half a per cent during the morning trade despite positive market sentiment. On a weekly scale, the stock has declined 6%, looking set to extend losses for the third consecutive week.

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund: More than 6 crore shares had changed hands, as the ETF declined by over 1% on the NSE on Thursday morning, looking set to exchange losses for the second consecutive session. In the previous session, the ETF suffered a loss of 7.5%.

Filatex Fashions: Nearly 6 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 11:30 am on Thursday as the stock crashed nearly 5% during the session.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund: Nearly 5 crore shares had changed hands as the ETF dropped more than 1% during the session, looking set to extend losses for the second consecutive session.

Suzlon Energy: Nearly 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the power stock declined more than 1% during the session, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive session. In these four sessions, the stock has crashed 9%.

