From Vodafone Idea to YES Bank— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff in intraday trade on Monday, March 2, triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions, crude oil spike and the rupee's fall beyond the 91 per dollar mark.

The Sensex was about 1,500 points down around 12:45 pm, while the Nifty was near 24,700 at that time.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Nippon India Silver ETF, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Tejas Networks, GTL Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Filatex Fashions, ONGC, Eternal, Reliance Power, IDFC First Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Zerodha Silver ETF, Zerodha Gold ETF, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kotak Silver ETF, and Bank of Maharashtra were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund: Nearly 31 crore shares had changed hands as the ETF jumped nearly 13% in intraday trade. Several gold and silver ETFs are witnessing increased buying interest amid heightened geopolitical risks and a stock market crash.

Vodafone Idea: Over 28 crore shares of the company had changed hands, as the stock fell nearly 4% on the NSE in intraday trade on Monday. In an exchange filing on February 27, the company said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had ordered the levying of a financial disincentive of ₹6,03,000. The company said it is reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.

YES Bank: Over 9 crore shares had changed hands on the NSE by 12:45 pm. The banking stock fell about 4% on the NSE in intraday trade on Monday, looking set to extend losses to a second consecutive session. On a monthly basis, the stock declined by more than 3% in February, extending losses for the third consecutive month.

Tejas Networks: Over 9 crore shares had changed hands as the stock soared over 15% despite the stock market crash. The stock has surged 59% over the four consecutive sessions. In an exchange filing on February 26, Tejas Networks announced that it had signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

