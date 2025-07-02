Evolution of Angel One: How Dinesh Thakkar is thinking beyond broking?
02 Jul 2025
Summary
- Angel One founder Dinesh Thakkar is shifting focus from pure broking to building a multi-engine, full-stack FinTech platform with a strong wealth management push.
- This is at a time when big names like Shriram-Sanlam, Jio-BlackRock, and Groww are stepping up their game in the wealth management space.
From pioneering the use of walkie-talkies on Dalal Street to weathering the Ketan Parekh crash that nearly wiped out his capital, Dinesh Thakkar has seen it all. Now, the founder and chairman and managing director of broking firm Angel One is writing a new chapter—building a digital-first full-stack financial powerhouse.
