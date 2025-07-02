Evolution of Angel One: How Dinesh Thakkar is thinking beyond broking?

Quoting the famous Ford anecdote, Kenghe said: “If Ford had asked people what they wanted, they’d have said faster horses. By that they meant something that was easier to maintain, didn’t get sick, didn’t need feeding all the time, and didn’t smell bad. So, instead, he gave them cars. We aim to understand what users truly need—not just what they say. Then we simplify things, stay transparent, and do right by them. When you do that, people naturally stick around."