From Wall Street to D-Street: What history suggests for S&P 500 returns, impact on India stock market, Sensex, Nifty

The outcome of the November 2026 US midterm elections could have significant geopolitical and market implications for India, although the impact on domestic equities may be felt more through movements in crude oil prices, the dollar and US bond yields than through a direct shift in US policy towards New Delhi.

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Emkay Global Financial Services expects familiar trade and immigration-related frictions between India and the US to persist even if Democrats gain control of Congress. While a Democratic majority could increase scrutiny of President Donald Trump's tariff and immigration policies, it is unlikely to substantially limit his executive powers. For Indian markets, the bigger concern is the possibility of a renewed escalation in the Iran conflict after the elections, which could push crude oil prices higher, worsen India's balance of payments (BoP) position and put pressure on the rupee and equities.

The brokerage believes that a decline in the dollar, US Treasury yields and crude oil prices would be supportive of Indian equities. However, it cautions that the geopolitical backdrop could turn less favourable, with a possible escalation in the Iran conflict threatening to trigger another spike in oil prices.

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Against this backdrop, the US midterm elections will be closely watched by global investors. Historical data suggests that US equities have tended to perform well in the months following midterm elections, particularly when the result produces political gridlock. However, Emkay believes the current market environment is less favourable than in previous cycles, raising questions about whether the S&P 500 can repeat its historical post-election gains.

What US midterm elections could mean for India According to Emkay Global Financial Services, the implications of a potential Democratic victory are likely to be more geopolitical than directly market-related for India.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could intensify scrutiny of Trump's tariff decisions and immigration policies. However, the brokerage believes that the president retains considerable discretion in both areas, meaning a change in congressional control may not materially alter the trade and immigration-related challenges facing India.

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At the same time, the strategic case for closer US-India ties remains bipartisan, particularly in areas such as defence, technology and cooperation against China. Emkay expects these broader strategic relationships to remain resilient regardless of the election outcome.

For Indian equities, the key variables will continue to be global financial conditions and geopolitical developments. A softer dollar, lower US bond yields and declining crude oil prices could support domestic markets, including the Sensex and Nifty. Conversely, renewed tariff uncertainty or an escalation in geopolitical tensions could weigh on investor sentiment.

The brokerage is particularly cautious about the outlook for crude oil. It believes prices may not decline after the midterm elections, as expectations of political constraints on Trump could change his approach to the Iran conflict. Emkay sees a risk of renewed escalation, irrespective of which party wins, potentially driving oil prices sharply higher and adding pressure on India's external balances and currency.

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Democrats likely to end Republican control of Congress The November 2026 midterm elections are likely to end the Republican Party's control of both chambers of Congress, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.

The brokerage expects Democrats to have a strong chance of winning the House of Representatives, while their prospects of securing a Senate majority have also improved. Trump's weak approval ratings, elevated fuel prices and dissatisfaction over tariffs could contribute to substantial Republican losses.

Historically, the president's party has lost House seats in 19 of the past 23 midterm elections, Emkay noted. The Senate contest, however, is more competitive, as Democrats need to gain four additional seats to secure a majority and relatively few races are considered genuinely competitive.

The brokerage outlined three possible outcomes, in descending order of probability: Democrats gaining control of both the House and Senate, Democrats winning the House while Republicans retain the Senate, or Republicans maintaining control of both chambers.

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In the first two scenarios, Trump would face a divided Congress and a more difficult legislative environment during the final two years of his presidency.

What history tells us about S&P 500 returns after midterms Historical market performance has generally been supportive of US equities following midterm elections. Emkay's analysis of previous election cycles shows that the S&P 500 has delivered average gains of around 6% over the 60 trading days after midterms, 12% over 120 trading days and 17% over 180 trading days.

The positive trend has also held in periods when the president's party lost control of Congress, suggesting that political gridlock has not necessarily been negative for equity markets.

However, the brokerage cautions against assuming that the historical pattern will play out in the same way this time.

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The S&P 500 is already around 12% higher than its level six months ago, leaving less room for a straightforward post-election rally. At the same time, macroeconomic and financial conditions have tightened considerably. US two-year and 10-year Treasury yields are approximately 120 basis points and 100 basis points higher, respectively, while Brent crude prices have risen around 61%.

These conditions make the current starting point considerably different from that of a typical midterm election cycle.

Emkay also pointed to the 2018 midterm elections as a relevant historical comparison. Although the result produced political gridlock, US equities initially declined before recovering as Treasury yields fell sharply. This suggests that a divided government alone may not be enough to trigger an immediate market rally.

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A decisive Democratic victory could therefore lead to greater volatility and sector rotation rather than gains matching historical averages, particularly if investors begin factoring in the possibility of a broader policy shift after 2028.

Gridlock may not stop Trump's policy decisions A Democratic majority in Congress could make it harder for Trump to push through legislation, approve government funding and secure appointments. If Democrats also gain control of the Senate, the confirmation of nominees could become more challenging.

However, Emkay pointed out that these constraints would not take full effect until January 2027, leaving Republicans a final window to pass legislation and confirm appointments before the new Congress takes charge.

More importantly, a change in congressional control may not necessarily translate into a softer policy approach from the White House.

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Trump has relied extensively on executive orders, tariffs, emergency powers and regulatory changes to advance his agenda. Emkay noted that he had issued 292 executive orders in his second term so far, more than any US president had issued during an entire term since 1981.

The brokerage believes that losing control of Congress could push Trump to rely even more heavily on executive action, resulting in a combination of legislative deadlock, funding disputes, greater executive activism and occasional bipartisan agreements on essential legislation.

The broader fiscal outlook is also unlikely to change significantly. Large government deficits and substantial Treasury borrowing are expected to continue, while the risk of government shutdowns and debt-ceiling disputes could increase. This could keep pressure on US bond yields elevated.

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Why the 2026 midterms matter for global markets The US midterm elections could shape investor expectations around trade, fiscal policy and geopolitics, but the immediate market reaction will depend on how the outcome interacts with already elevated valuations, bond yields and oil prices.

While historical trends suggest that the S&P 500 has generally performed well in the six months following midterm elections, Emkay believes the current combination of strong equity valuations, tighter financial conditions and geopolitical uncertainty makes this cycle different.

For India, the election outcome may not significantly alter the broader US trade relationship, but developments around tariffs, immigration and the Iran conflict will remain important.

The key question for Dalal Street, therefore, is not simply whether Democrats or Republicans emerge stronger from the midterms, but whether the resulting political environment eases or intensifies the global pressures affecting crude oil, the rupee and foreign investor sentiment.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.