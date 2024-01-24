Markets
From wasteland to water wonderland: EMS to reshape India's recycling landscape
24 Jan 2024
- From Vikas Nagar to Dehradun, here’s how EMS Ltd. connects the dots for India's sustainable water future.
India is witnessing a remarkable transformation as its burgeoning waste challenges are turning into lucrative opportunities. With cities brimming over and sustainability targets approaching, the recycling industry is experiencing a significant boom.
