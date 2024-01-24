From wasteland to water wonderland: EMS to reshape India's recycling landscape

India is witnessing a remarkable transformation as its burgeoning waste challenges are turning into lucrative opportunities. With cities brimming over and sustainability targets approaching, the recycling industry is experiencing a significant boom .

The nation is confronting the escalating urban waste dilemma, projected to hit a staggering 436 million tonnes by 2050. However, this growing problem is now seen as an opportunity for radical change. What was once a daunting burden is evolving into a treasure trove of potential, offering both environmental sustainability and economic benefits.

The Indian recycling sector is undergoing a pivotal shift, aligning with the country's unwavering commitment to sustainable and renewable practices, reducing its carbon footprint.

As India aims to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, the recycling economy is emerging as a vital route to achieve balanced growth while delivering significant environmental advantages.

In this context, EMS has risen as a leader in this transformative sector.

About EMS

Formerly known as EMS Infracon, EMS Ltd specializes in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including engineering, design, construction, and installation of treatment facilities.

Focused primarily on government projects, EMS entered the stock market in September 2023.

Transformative initiatives

EMS recently received a ₹4.8 billion work order to develop a water supply and sewerage system. This 18-year project promises transformative effects on water security and environmental health. It's a significant step towards sustainable development, emphasizing efficient water management and wastewater treatment.

This initiative not only bolsters EMS Ltd's position in the water and sanitation sector but also paves the way for future opportunities in circular economy practices around water reuse.

Adding to this momentum, EMS received a Letter of Intent (LoA) worth ₹3.6 billion from the Uttarakhand government to develop sewage systems in Raipur and Dehradun. This includes operation and maintenance for five years.

Both the Vikas Nagar and Raipur/Dehradun projects focus on efficient water management and wastewater treatment.

This aligns with the recycling theme of resource recovery: conserved water is essentially "recycled" for future use.

Additionally, proper wastewater treatment prevents pollution, protecting freshwater sources and the environment, a key aspect of sustainable practices promoted by the recycling industry.

While not directly recycling materials, these projects create the infrastructure foundation for future water reuse initiatives. For example, treated wastewater could be used for irrigation or industrial processes, closing the loop on the water resource cycle.

EMS's financials

In the September 2023 quarter, EMS's revenue surged by 73% to ₹2.1 billion, with a 50% increase in net profit to ₹450 million.

The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 16.7% in the last three years, while net profit rose at a CAGR of 14.7%.

This was due to the increase in government projects and decrease in operating expenses over time.

For the financial year 2023, the company reported a 50% year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹5.4 billion, primarily due to increasing income from installation of sewerage treatment plants.

Net profit rose 37.6% on year to ₹1,086.7 million.

Going forward, the company's goal is to enhance its income by capitalising on the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the growing medical tourism industry in India, which will contribute to its further expansion.

What next?

Looking ahead, EMS is strategically positioned to specialize in sewage treatment and water reuse, aiming to become a regional leader in these areas. The company plans to collaborate with government bodies and major corporations on national infrastructure projects, expanding into related fields like waste management, desalination, and renewable energy.

By leveraging its expertise, the company aims to play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing large-scale solutions that align with the country's sustainable development goals.

Conclusion

In recent years, the Indian government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the country's water supply and sewage infrastructure.

Notable programs include JJM, Jal Shakti, and Atal Bhujal Yojana, all of which have been rolled out within the past seven years.

Looking forward, EMS has formulated a strategic plan to expand its footprint in western markets.

This expansion is expected to receive significant support from government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), reflecting the government's growing emphasis on the healthcare sector.

Additionally, the company anticipates a surge in power demand in the future, driven by population growth and increased economic activity.

The government has taken proactive steps by implementing a revamped distribution scheme with a substantial budget allocation of ₹3,040 billion over a five-year period spanning from FY22 to FY26.

This initiative is poised to further enhance the company's performance and opportunities in the energy sector.

