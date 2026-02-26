From YES Bank, IDFC First Bank to Eternal— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed bouts of volatility in intraday trade on Thursday, February 26, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex rose by over 300 points during the morning session but failed to hold on to those gains, dropping nearly 150 points in intraday trade. The Nifty 50 touched an intraday high and low of 25,573 and 25,447, respectively.

The domestic market is not able to sustain gains and has been witnessing "sell-on-rise" and "buy-on-dips" trends lately. The positive factor for the market is the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after seven months. FIIs have bought Indian stocks worth ₹4,361 crore in the cash segment in February so far.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, Eternal, Filatex Fashions, Easy Trip Planners, Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India Silver ETF, and Tejas Networks were the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE around 12:30 pm.

Vishal Mega Mart, Suzlon Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Jai Balaji Industries, GTL Infrastructure, Renaissance Global, Jyoti Structures, DEE Development Engineers, and Canara Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec suggests 3 shares

Some top top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Nearly 28 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm, as the stock jumped 4% in intraday trade on the NSE, looking set to snap its five-day losing streak. On a monthly scale, in February, the stock has declined 2.5% on profit booking after rising for the last five consecutive months.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank: Over 7 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm, as the banking stock jumped almost 4% during the session. The stock has seen strong volatility this week after reporting a fraud of ₹590 crore at its Chandigarh branch. Meanwhile, the bank said it had paid 100% of the principal and interest to the relevant departments of the Haryana Government as claimed, which works out to a net amount of ₹583 crore.

YES Bank: Over 5 crore shares of the company had changed hands. The banking stock rose by 2.5% in intraday trade on Thursday, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak. In an exchange filing on February 25, the bank said it had taken stringent measures to safeguard the impacted multi-currency prepaid forex card. These fraudulent transactions were carried out on 15 merchants that are based in Latin American countries, in the early hours of February 24, 2026, between 3:30 AM and 8:30 AM (IST).

Advertisement

Eternal: Nearly 5 crore shares of the company changed hands as the stock declined over 1% during the session, looking set to extend losses to the eighth consecutive session. The stock is down nearly 9% in February so far, and is on course to end lower for the fifth consecutive month.

Filatex Fashions: Over 4 crore shares of the company changed hands by 12:30 pm as the stock rose by 4.5% on the NSE. On a monthly scale, the stock has crashed 21% in February after a 7% rise in January.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement