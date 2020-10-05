Frontier and emerging markets: What’s behind the lower long-term returns

For most investors this is a difficult problem to adjust for in their portfolio. Some can buy a currency-hedged stock fund—but often no such fund exists for these countries. In that case, an investor would need to hedge the stock fund by also purchasing a currency fund that moves with the dollar’s fluctuations against the currency in question. Sometimes, again, no such fund exists. But even when one does, buying the currency fund in the correct proportion to cancel out the currency risk of the stock fund is difficult, involving extensive research and analysis of how the two fund’s movements are correlated.