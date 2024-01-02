Froth overdone in midcaps, smallcaps, switch to largecaps, says Anish Tawakley of ICICI Prudential AMC
ICICI Prudential AMC's Anish Tawakley recommends booking profits in mid-cap and small-cap spaces and switching to large caps due to froth being overdone.
Anish Tawakley, Deputy CIO - Equity, ICICI Prudential AMC believes the froth is overdone in the mid-cap and small-cap spaces and he recommends booking profits and switching to large caps. In an interview with Mint, Tawakley also said that the performance of the Indian market will be driven more by earnings growth and earnings outlook, than by small moves by the Fed. Edited excerpts:
