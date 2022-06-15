Frothless stock markets would enable value picks

The jerky aftermath of an equity binge driven by easy money should deter retail investors looking for enlarged portfolios as judged by what their holdings are worth. Yet, a down-slide in share prices may soon open up space for investments guided by the idea of acquiring legal rights to slices of corporate profits. The basic appeal of corporate shares has always been the access they grant us to business surpluses with nothing at stake except the money we put in. Since overpriced shares defeat that purpose, paying back too little for too much invested, what matters are market prices as a ratio of company earnings per share, a broad yardstick to assess fair stock value. In dynamic settings, what’s earned tends to swing up and down, but any profit-enlarging firm’s share that’s available for less than 20 times its annual earnings could be a rewarding buy. Bought and held, unless its profit path droops at some point, it will pay its purchase price back in under 20 years if all the money made is shared. Even if some portion is retained to plough back, profit growth would surely shorten that payback period, with the stock’s rising resale value best seen as an underlying asset bonus.