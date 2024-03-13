Frothy U.S. Stock Market Just Isn’t Crazy Enough to Be a Bubble

The trouble with trying to foresee bubbles is twofold. First, before a bubble bursts it is often obvious to those paying close attention, but they can’t get the message out widely enough to take the air out of it. It’s hard for a newspaper to keep warning of a bubble without boring its readers; it’s hard for readers to avoid buying stocks when past warnings have been followed by yet-higher prices. As the old joke has it, a bubble is when other investors are getting rich and you aren’t. When that happens often enough, most investors either stop listening to the warnings or join in despite their misgivings.