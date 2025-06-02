FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price: Should you buy or sell Nykaa stock after Q4 results?

Stock Market Today: FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price declined more than 3% during the intraday trades after results that were declared after the market hours on Friday: Should you buy or sell Nykaa stock after Q4 results? Here is what experts say

FSN E-Commerce Ventures or Nykaa Q4 Results: Analyst views As per analysts FSN E-Commerce Ventures or Nykaa ended strong Year with a Solid Finish

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd - Nykaa reported a solid fourth quarter, with management highlighting to steady GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) increase in BPC (Beauty and Personal Care) of almost 30% throughout the course of the financial year. The fashion segment grew as well. Net earnings more than doubled, and Ebitda Earnings before interest, Tax depreciation and amortisation) increased 43% year over year. FY25 growth was broad-based: strong ATU (Awareness, Trial, and Usage) trends, brand partnerships, store performance, etc. Management also sounded positive on its house of brands strategy, as per Jefferies.

Jefferies maintains its buy ratings for NYKAA stock with price target of ₹240 for FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price.

Nuvama Institutional Equities - While BPC segment continues to deliver healthy growth with better profitability, revival in fashion business remains a key monitorable, given the heightened competitive intensity across the industry. We continue to expect improvement in profitability on the back of lower losses in fashion and eB2B segment. Nuvama has a Buy rating for Nykaa Stock with a target price of ₹235 for FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price -Technical view for Nykaa Stock Nykaa is developing a large IPO base cup and handle pattern, now stretching over 138 weeks, as per Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments+ The breakout pivot is placed above ₹230, with the stock currently moving towards the crucial 225–230 zone. The long base formation reflects steady accumulation and digestion of prior supply. A successful breakout above ₹230 can trigger a fresh bullish phase, offering significant upside potential. Traders should closely watch price action near the breakout zone for confirmation, added Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments+

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.