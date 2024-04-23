FTSE 100 Hits Record as London Stocks Catch Up With Global Peers
(Bloomberg) -- The FTSE 100 Index closed at a record high for the first time in more than a year, as recent equity market volatility and geopolitical risks prompted investors to pile into the defensive sectors that characterize the UK benchmark.
