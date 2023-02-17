FTSE Global Equity Index rejig: IDBI Bank, ACC, others added to largecap index
FTSE All World Index, APL Apollo Tubes, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Patanjali Foods, Solar Industries, Supreme Industries, and Vedant Fashions are included
FTSE Russell has added 10 Indian stocks to its Global Largecap index as part of its semi-annual index review.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×