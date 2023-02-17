FTSE Global Equity Index rejig: IDBI Bank, ACC, others added to largecap index

FTSE Russell has added 10 Indian stocks to its Global Largecap index as part of its semi-annual index review.

ACC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power, Shriram Finance, Trent, and Tube Investments have been added to the largecap index.

Biocon, Godrej Properties, Jubilant Foodworks, One 97 communications, Piramal Enterprises, Sona BLW Precision Forgings have been excluded for the largecap list.

In the FTSE Global Midcap index, APL Apollo Tubes, Biocon, Godrej Properties, Indian Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, One97 Communications, Patanjali Foods, Piramal Enterprises, Solar Industries, Sona BLW Precision, Supreme Industries, and Vedant Fashions.

While from the Global Midcap list, ACC, Canara Bank, Gillette India, Indian Hotels, jindal Steel and Power, Shriram Finance, Trent Ltd, Union Bank of India, YES Bank have been excluded.

Allcargo Logistics, Bharat Dynamics, Cera Sanitaryware, Craftsman Automation, Go Fashion, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, IRB InvIT Fund, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), JK Paper, Kalyan Jewellers, RHI Magnesita India, Sapphire Foods, and Triveni Turbine have been added in Global Smallcap Index.

APL Apollo Tubes, Eris Lifesciences, Indian Bank, Solar Industries, Supreme Industries, and Vedant Fashions were excluded from the Global Smallcap Index.

While in FTSE All World Index, APL Apollo Tubes, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Patanjali Foods, Solar Industries, Supreme Industries, and Vedant Fashions are included.