FTSE Index Rejig: Indian Overseas Bank, MCX among eight Indian stocks to join All-World Index from September 22

Indian Overseas Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Hexaware Technologies, and five other companies are set to be included in the FTSE All-World Index next week.

Last month, global index provider FTSE Russell announced the addition of eight Indian stocks to its All-World Index as part of its periodic index review.

The FTSE All-World Index, maintained by the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange, is a market-capitalisation-weighted benchmark that tracks the performance of large- and mid-cap stocks within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

These stocks will be included in the index with effect from September 22, 2025.

MSCI Rejig Last month, global index provider MSCI also completed the rebalancing of its Global Standard Index.

As part of the reshuffle, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies India, and Hitachi Energy India were added to the MSCI India Index, which forms a part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. Meanwhile, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax were removed from the index, MSCI announced on August 8.

The changes to the MSCI Global Standard Index constituents came into effect at the close of trading on August 26, 2025.