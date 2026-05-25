FTSE index rejig: Tata Capital, Lenskart, Groww, among six stocks to be included in global indices

Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) are among six companies set to be included in the FTSE All-World and FTSE All-Cap indices, following the latest index review by FTSE Russell.
Global index provider FTSE announced the changes as part of its May 2026 review, with the revised constituents scheduled to take effect from June 22.
The companies slated for inclusion are Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics India, Meesho, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Reuters reported.
FTSE, short for Financial Times Stock Exchange, is a widely tracked family of global equity indices jointly developed by the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange.
The FTSE All-World Index tracks the performance of large- and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets and is weighted based on companies’ market capitalisation.
Inclusion in FTSE indices is expected to enhance the visibility of these companies among global passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that benchmark against FTSE indices.
FTSE index revisions are closely monitored by global investors, as passive funds tracking these benchmarks typically rebalance their portfolios in line with constituent changes. As a result, the additions could trigger incremental inflows into the newly included stocks ahead of the effective date.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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