FTSE index rejig: Tata Capital, Lenskart, Groww, among six stocks to be included in global indices

Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) are among six companies set to be included in the FTSE All-World and FTSE All-Cap indices, following the latest index review by FTSE Russell.
Global index provider FTSE announced the changes as part of its May 2026 review, with the revised constituents scheduled to take effect from June 22.
The companies slated for inclusion are Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics India, Meesho, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Reuters reported.
FTSE, short for Financial Times Stock Exchange, is a widely tracked family of global equity indices jointly developed by the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange.
The FTSE All-World Index tracks the performance of large- and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets and is weighted based on companies’ market capitalisation.
Inclusion in FTSE indices is expected to enhance the visibility of these companies among global passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that benchmark against FTSE indices.
FTSE index revisions are closely monitored by global investors, as passive funds tracking these benchmarks typically rebalance their portfolios in line with constituent changes. As a result, the additions could trigger incremental inflows into the newly included stocks ahead of the effective date.