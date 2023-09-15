FTSE rejig: HDFC Bank scores block deals worth ₹4,500 crore on passive inflows; check stock movement1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
FTSE will increase HDFC Bank's weightage in three tranches. The stock is likely to see inflows of $650 million.
Shares of HDFC Bank gained over 1 per cent on Friday, September 15, and traded at an intra day high of ₹1,670 on the NSE during late afternoon deals, after the leading private lender witnessed block deals worth ₹4,500 crore. The deals came over passive inflows following a rejig of the FTSE indices.
