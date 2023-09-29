comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 28 2023 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.75 -1.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.8 -0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.75 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.95 -1.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,522.95 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index
Back

FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index

 Reuters

Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review, FTSE said

iStockphotoPremium
iStockphoto

New Delhi: Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday.

"Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review," FTSE said in its annual country classification review.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 03:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App