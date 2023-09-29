FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index
Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review, FTSE said
New Delhi: Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started