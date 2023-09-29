Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index

FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index

Reuters

Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review, FTSE said

iStockphoto

New Delhi: Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday.

"Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review," FTSE said in its annual country classification review.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 03:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.