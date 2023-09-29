FTSE Russell keeps India on a watch list for inclusion in emerging markets government bond index

Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review, FTSE said

New Delhi: Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review," FTSE said in its annual country classification review.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

