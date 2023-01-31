FTSE Russell says monitoring information on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Tuesday it was aware of short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group and associated securities and that it was monitoring the information.

"Adani index constituents within the FTSE Russell indices will continue to remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies," it said in a notice published on its website.

