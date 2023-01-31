Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FTSE Russell says monitoring information on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
FTSE Russell says monitoring information on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:57 AM IST Reuters
Investors in Adani Group stocks suffered a combined loss of 1.39 trillion in wealth on Monday, with trading in Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV halted after they hit their respective lower circuits, which range from 5-20%

Adani index constituents within the FTSE Russell indices will continue to remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies, said FTSE Russell

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Tuesday it was aware of short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group and associated securities and that it was monitoring the information.

"Adani index constituents within the FTSE Russell indices will continue to remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies," it said in a notice published on its website.

