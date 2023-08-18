FTSE withdraws decision to remove Jio Financial from global indices

FTSE withdraws decision to remove Jio Financial from global indices2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Jio Financial FTSE: Jio Financial Services will remain in the FTSE All-World index and other global indices, according to FTSE Russell.
Jio Financial FTSE: Jio Financial Services, the demerged firm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, will remain in the FTSE All-World index and other global indices, said FTSE Russell in a statement released by on Friday.
