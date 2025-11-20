Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock opens at 4% discount on BSE

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems debuted on the Indian stock markets today, November 20, 2025, after receiving moderate investor interest in its initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems listed 4.21% lower at ₹218.40 on the BSE, as against its IPO price of ₹228. Meanwhile, on NSE, the stock opened at ₹220, a discount of nearly 3.5%.

The IPO was open for subscription from November 13 to 17, and allotments were finalised on November 18. The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.

According to a notice issued by the BSE, trading in the equity shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited will commence on Thursday, November 20, 2025, under the ‘B’ Group of Securities. The stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and become available for regular trading from 10:00 AM onward.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP

Ahead of the listing, investors have been tracking the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the likely listing price. Market observers report that Fujiyama Power Systems is currently showing a muted GMP of ₹0.5 per share, indicating that the stock is trading just ₹0.5 above its issue price in the unofficial market.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing updates