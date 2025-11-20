Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock opens at 4% discount on BSE

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems debuted on the Indian stock markets today, November 20, 2025, after receiving moderate investor interest in its initial public offering (IPO).
Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems listed 4.21% lower at ₹218.40 on the BSE, as against its IPO price of ₹228. Meanwhile, on NSE, the stock opened at ₹220, a discount of nearly 3.5%.
The IPO was open for subscription from November 13 to 17, and allotments were finalised on November 18. The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.
According to a notice issued by the BSE, trading in the equity shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited will commence on Thursday, November 20, 2025, under the ‘B’ Group of Securities. The stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and become available for regular trading from 10:00 AM onward.
Ahead of the listing, investors have been tracking the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the likely listing price. Market observers report that Fujiyama Power Systems is currently showing a muted GMP of ₹0.5 per share, indicating that the stock is trading just ₹0.5 above its issue price in the unofficial market.
The initial public offer of Fujiyama Power Systems, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, was subscribed to more than 2 times on the final day of share sale.
The ₹828-crore IPO received bids for 5,63,26,400 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, translating to 2.14 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE.
The qualified institutional buyers' category received 5.15 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 88 per cent. The retail individual investors part was also subscribed fully.
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO stands at ₹0.5, as of November 20, 2025. With an IPO price band of ₹228.00, the estimated listing price is ₹228.5 (cap price + today’s GMP). This reflects an expected gain of 0.22% per share.
We track GMP trends daily, and based on activity over the past 14 sessions, the current GMP of ₹0.5 suggests a weaker sentiment. During this period, the GMP has ranged from a low of ₹0.00 to a high of ₹3.00.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, November 20, 2025, the equity shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.