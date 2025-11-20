Fujiyama Power Systems share price declines over 4% after weak listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Fujiyama Power Systems share price declined over 4% after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date was today, 20 November 2025, and the shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

Fujiyama Power Systems shares were listed at ₹220 apiece on NSE, a discount of 3.51% from its issue price of ₹228. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹218.40, down 4.21% from issue price.

The stock witnessed selling pressure after the listing and was trading lower. Fujiyama Power Systems shares fell to a low of ₹208.70 apiece on the BSE, down 4.44% from its listing price, and down 8.46% from its issue price.

The public issue of the rooftop solar products manufacturer Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd was open for subscription from November 13 to 17. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date was November 20 and the shares are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing was below Street estimates. Ahead of the share debut, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today signalled flat listing of shares in the stock market.

Should you buy, sell or hold Fujiyama Power Systems shares after listing: Despite Fujiyama Power Systems’ notable credentials — revenues rising 67% to ₹1,550 crore in FY25 and PAT surging 245% to ₹156 crore — investor enthusiasm appeared muted.

“Key factors: limited grey-market premium before listing, a competitive rooftop solar equipment space, and execution risks tied to planned capacity ramp-up. While the long-term structural solar-transition story remains in place, the weak listing suggests markets expect proof of scale and margin delivery,” said Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

Going forward, he believes attention will centre on how effectively Fujiyama executes its expansion plans, broadens its product mix and sustains profitability amid cyclical pressures in the renewables ecosystem.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band was ₹216 to ₹228 per share, and the issue was subscribed 2.14 times in total. The company raised ₹828 crore from the book-building issue. The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of 2.63 crore equity shares worth ₹600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1 crore shares amounting to ₹228 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar.

At 2:55 PM, Fujiyama Power Systems share price was trading at ₹209.00 apiece on the BSE, down 4.30% from its listing price, and down 8.33% from its issue price.