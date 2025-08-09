Full list of Q1 Results today: HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings to declare earnings on August 9

Q1 Results Today: Several companies are set to announce their quarterly results today, August 9, 2025, including HBL Engineering and Olectra Greentech.

Riya R Alex
Updated9 Aug 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Q1 Results Today: HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings and Precision Wires will announce earnings today.
Q1 Results Today: HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings and Precision Wires will announce earnings today.

Q1 Results Today: Major tech companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, while banking giants such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India have declared the financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. 

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, several companies, including HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings and Precision Wires India are scheduled to announce quarterly results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q1 Results Today — Full list

Companies such as Citi Port Financial Services, EMA India, ASM Technologies, EPIC Energy, Galada Finance, Happy Forgings, HBL Engineering, Hisar Metal Industries, HLV, IFGL Refractories, Likhitha Infrastructure, Madhucon Projects, Narbada Gems and Jewellery, Nova Agritech, Olectra Greentech, Pan Electronics India, Pradeep Metals, Precision Wires India, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sophia Traexpo, Suprajit Engineering, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Tierra Agrotech, Uday Jewellery Industries, Velan Hotels, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries and Vraj Iron And Steel will announce quarterly results today.

 

Also Read | Five midcap stocks that have seen a sharp drop in FII ownership in Q1

Q1 Results on Friday

On Friday, August 8, 2025, over 200 companies, including India's biggest lender, State Bank of India, declared earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30.5% YoY to ₹3,924 crore

SBI Q1 Results

On Friday, August 8, State Bank of India (SBI) announced a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY26 standalone profit, reaching 19,160.44 crore. In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was 17,035.16 crore.

SBI's interest earnings touched 1,17,995.88 crore, reflecting a 5.80% increase from 1,11,525.98 crore in Q1FY25.

The bank's operating profit increased by 15.49 per cent compared to the previous year to 30,544 crore in Q1FY26. SBI's net interest income (NII) for Q1FY26 declined slightly by 0.13% YoY to 41,072 crore.

 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFull list of Q1 Results today: HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings to declare earnings on August 9
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.