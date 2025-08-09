Full list of Q1 Results today: HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings to declare earnings on August 9

Q1 Results Today: Major tech companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, while banking giants such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India have declared the financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, several companies, including HBL Engineering, Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings and Precision Wires India are scheduled to announce quarterly results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q1 Results on Friday On Friday, August 8, 2025, over 200 companies, including India's biggest lender, State Bank of India, declared earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

SBI Q1 Results On Friday, August 8, State Bank of India (SBI) announced a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY26 standalone profit, reaching ₹19,160.44 crore. In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was ₹17,035.16 crore.

SBI's interest earnings touched ₹1,17,995.88 crore, reflecting a 5.80% increase from ₹1,11,525.98 crore in Q1FY25.

The bank's operating profit increased by 15.49 per cent compared to the previous year to ₹30,544 crore in Q1FY26. SBI's net interest income (NII) for Q1FY26 declined slightly by 0.13% YoY to ₹41,072 crore.

