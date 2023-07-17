Markets
Full Update on India's Top Green Hydrogen Stocks and How They're Faring in 2023
Equitymaster 13 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Summary
- A transition from grey to green hydrogen is happening at a faster pace than expected. Find out which companies are contributing to this transition
Hydrogen (H2) is an industrial fuel with multiple applications such as the production of ammonia, steel, electricity, and refineries.
