Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at 255.53 crore while DIIs net buy at 457.39 crore

Indian stock indices ended marginally lower in a volatile trade on Thursday as IT stocks pulled back after a recent rally.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Thursday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹7,093.19 crore and bought stocks for ₹7,348.72 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹255.53 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,234.47 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹457.39 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹721.24 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points, or 0.01%, to end at 66,017.81. During the day, it hit a high of 66,235.24 and a low of 65,980.50.

The Nifty fell 9.85 points, or 0.05%, to 19,802.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.44% and midcap index gained 0.15%.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Range-bound momentum continued on main indexes as the market looked for new triggers for a decisive move beyond the 19800 level. However, broad markets’ undercurrent is strong and rapid buying has emerged in the mid- and small-cap counters as bargaining strategy arose on recent underperforming stocks. The declining oil prices and ease in US bond yields are the key positives for a broader recovery for the market. The European market was mixed ahead of the ECB minutes and the release of manufacturing index data."

Among the indices, healthcare declined 1.13%, IT fell 0.46 per cent, consumer durables declined 0.44%, tech (0.26%), capital goods (0.26%) and power (0.11%).

Realty climbed 1.22%, oil & gas jumped 1.21%, energy (0.84%), telecommunication (0.82%) and metal (0.53%).

The Indian rupee ended at 83.3425 against the US dollar, barely changed from its previous close at 83.32.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened higher at 83.30 against the US dollar. It later moved in a tight range of 83.29 to 83.36 in the day trade.

