Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at ₹5,223.51 crore, DIIs sell worth ₹1,399.18 crore as markets extend rally

Indian stocks on Tuesday extended their rally and soared to new record highs on robust buying in power, banking and utility shares.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Tuesday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹11,967.22 crore and bought stocks for ₹17,190.73 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹5,223.51 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹11,467.11 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹12,866.29 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹1,399.18 crore, the exchange data showed.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth ₹2,073.21 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth ₹4,797.15 crore.

The BSE 30-share Sensex jumped 431.02 points, or 0.63%, to close at a new high of 69,296.14.

The NSE Nifty index climbed 168.50 points, or 0.81%, to hit a record high of 20,855.30.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The domestic market extended the gains and hit fresh highs despite cautiousness among global peers ahead of key US job data this week. The aura of the state election results and other positive factors like above-expected earnings and GDP growth data are supporting the return of FII flows to the Indian market. The RBI’s monetary policy meeting is expected to be status quo however, the commentary on economy growth, foodgrain prices and inflation trajectory will be closely watched."

In the broader market, the BSE largecap index surged 1.01%, midcap index gained 0.14% and smallcap advanced marginally by 0.12%.

Among the sectoral indices, utilities surged the highest 6.54%, followed by 6.09% jump in power. Services index rose 3.93%, commodities advanced 2.04%, oil & gas jumped 1.84%, bankex rose 1.21%, and energy inched up by 1.17%.

Realty index declined by 0.65%, while IT and tech slipped by 0.57% and 0.43%, respectively.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by more than ₹2.5 lakh crore to surpass ₹350 lakh crore on Tuesday.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

