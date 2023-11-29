Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at ₹71.91 crore while DIIs net buy at ₹2,360.81 crore
FIIs sell stocks of Indian companies worth ₹15,969.42 crore and buy stocks for ₹16,041.33 crore
Indian stocks rallied on Wednesday on higher foreign fund inflows and strong buying in information technology (IT), automotive, financial, and oil & gas shares.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message