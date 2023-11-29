Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at ₹71.91 crore while DIIs net buy at ₹2,360.81 crore

Indian stocks rallied on Wednesday on higher foreign fund inflows and strong buying in information technology (IT), automotive, financial, and oil & gas shares.

Investors’ sentiments were boosted after Fed governor Christopher Waller flagged the possibility of lowering interest rate in the months ahead if inflation continued to ease.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Wednesday sold stocks of Indian companies worth Rs 15,969.42 crore and bought stocks for ₹16,041.33 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹71.91 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹10,922.50 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹8,561.69 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹2,360.81 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 727.71 points, or 1.10%, to end at 66,901.91. During the day, it zoomed 772.08 points, or 1.16%, to 66,946.28.

The NSE Nifty climbed 206.90 points, or 1.04%, to reclaim the 20,000- mark after a gap of over two months. It ended at 20,096.60.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market saw incredible upward momentum today, Nifty surpassing the 20,000 mark, driven by strong listing gains of ongoing IPOs and dovish statements from US Fed officials, intensifying expectations for early rate cuts. This was demonstrated by the rise in Mid & Small caps and drop in US bond yields and Dollar index. Ease in yield is attracting foreign funds to emerging markets."

“Indian IT, automotive, banking, and oil & gas led the overall momentum, while real estate is lagging after hitting a record high. Looking ahead investors will closely monitor the outcome of the forthcoming exit poll, the OPEC+ meeting, and India's GDP data to assess the short-term trajectory," added Nair.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4 trillion milestone for the first time.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.