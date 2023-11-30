Hello User
Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at 8,147.85 crore, DIIs sell worth 780.32 crore

Fund flow today | FIIs net buy at 8,147.85 crore, DIIs sell worth 780.32 crore

Rajendra Saxena

  • FIIs sold stocks of Indian companies worth 58,682.68 crore and bought stocks for 66,830.53 crore



Indian equities ended marginally higher on Thursday in a choppy session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Thursday sold stocks of Indian companies worth 58,682.68 crore and bought stocks for 66,830.53 crore, resulting in an inflow of 8,147.85 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth 13,944.96 crore and offloaded shares worth 14,725.28 crore, resulting in an outflow of 780.32 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.53 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44. During the day, it hit a high of 67,069.89 and a low of 66,610.35.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 edged up 36.55 points, or 0.18%, to end at 20,133.15.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “India’s GDP growth upgrade to 6.4% from 6.0% for FY24 by S&P Global Rating has bought optimism to the broad market. The Nifty 50 could cross the psychological level of 20,000 and be able to sustain the gains providing long-term support. Bold performance of the global markets and IPOs listing are adding glitters to mid & small caps. State exit poll and the final result slated to be announced on Sunday may bring some cautiousness."

The Nifty 50 also logged its biggest monthly gain in November since July 2022, led by information technology (IT) and energy stocks.

In November, the Nifty 50 jumped 5.52% while the Sensex climbed 4.87%.

Among the sectoral indices in November, IT index added 6.54%, energy jumped 9.37%, oil & gas rose 11.39%, auto surged 10.28%, and realty jumped 18.34%.

The Indian rupee on Thursday dropped to its lifetime closing low against the US dollar.

The rupee ended at 83.3950 against the US dollar, lower by 0.08%, compared with its previous close at 83.3250.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.29 and the lowest level of 83.41 intra-day.

