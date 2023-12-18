Fund flow today | FIIs sell Indian stocks worth 33.51 crore as markets decline

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian equity indices fell on Monday on profit-taking after a three-day rally.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹11,507.05 crore and bought stocks for ₹11,473.54 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹33.51 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹9,657.75 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹9,243.87 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹413.88 crore, the exchange data showed.

On Friday, the FIIs bought equities worth ₹9,239.42 crore.

The BSE 30-share Sensex declined 168.66 points, or 0.24%, to end at 71,315.09. During the intraday, it fell 341.46 points, or 0.47%, to 71,142.29.

The NSE Nifty lost 38 points, or 0.18%, to 21,418.65.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market started on a subdued note as concerns over oil supply disruptions through the Red Sea and elevated valuations dented investor sentiment. On the global front, attention will be directed towards BOJ monetary policy and UK inflation data. We expect a near-term consolidation in the market due to an unfavourable risk-reward after the recent rapid performance, concerns over El Nino, and a slowdown in world GDP."

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap index climbed 0.48% and the midcap index gained 0.28%.

Among the sectoral indices, realty declined 0.98%, financial services fell by 0.32%, FMCG by 0.28%, IT by 0.27%, tech by 0.26% and oil & gas by 0.16%.

The services index jumped 1.50%, telecommunication by 0.81%, capital goods by 0.75% and consumer durables by 0.60%.

The Indian rupee pared its initial gains to close lower against the US dollar on Monday.

The rupee ended at 83.0600 against the US dollar, as against 83.0000 at its previous close.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.97 against the greenback and traded in a range of 82.90-83.06.

