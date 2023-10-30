Fund flow today | FIIs sell Indian stocks worth 1,761.86 crore, DIIs buy for 1,328.47 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian equity indices rose for the second straight session on Monday on buying in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies worth Rs 8,415.56 crore and bought stocks for Rs 6,653.70 crore, resulting in an outflow of Rs 1,761.86 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,523.60 crore and offloaded shares worth Rs 6,195.13 crore, resulting in an inflow of Rs 1,328.47 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 329.85 points, or 0.52%, to end at 64,112.65. During the day, it rallied 401.78 points or 0.62%.

The Nifty advanced 93.65 points, or 0.49%, at 19,140.90.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge gained 0.13% and smallcap index advanced 0.06%.

Among the indices, realty jumped 1.99%, telecom climbed 1.52%, energy (1.24%), oil & gas (1.16%) and bankex (0.54%).

Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, auto and metal were the laggards.

On Friday, FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹1,500.13 crore.

So far this month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹20,300 crore from Indian equities due to a sharp surge in the US treasury yield and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Indian rupee ended flat on Monday, as sustained foreign fund outflows and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

The rupee closed at 83.25, little changed from its close at 83.2450 in the previous session.

The local currency traded in a narrow 83.2450 to 83.27 range in the spot session.

India's forex reserves fell by $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion during the week ended October 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $1.153 billion to $585.895 billion.

