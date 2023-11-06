Fund flow today | FIIs sell Indian stocks worth 549.37 crore, DIIs buy for 595.70 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock indices rallied for a third straight session on Monday, closing higher by nearly 1% on gains in IT, private banks and capital goods shares.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹8,291.34 crore and bought stocks for ₹7,741.97 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹549.37 crore, according to NSE data.

FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹12.43 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,311.28 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹7,715.58 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹595.70 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 594.91 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 64,958.69. During the day, it rallied 628.76 points, or 0.97%, to 64,992.54.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange climbed 181.15 points, or 0.94%, to 19,411.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the three sessions to Monday, Sensex has rallied around 1,367 points and Nifty by 422 points to trade above 19,400 level.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1% and midcap index rallied 0.90%.

Among the indices, capital goods advanced 1.68%, metal jumped 1.64%, industrials (1.42%), utilities (1.39%), commodities (1.38%), oil & gas (1.33%), energy (1.27%), realty (1.19%), bankex climbed 0.74% and auto (0.65%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consumer durables emerged as the only laggard.

The Indian rupee ended 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday following sharp gains in Asian currencies after the US treasury yields fell.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.17 and touched a low level of 83.24 against the greenback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US treasury yields and the dollar retreated after data released Friday signalled the labour market in the world's largest economy was cooling, cementing hopes that the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased $2.579 billion to $586.111 billion in the week ended on October 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.