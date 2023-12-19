Fund flow today | FIIs sell stocks worth 601.52 crore amid market rally

Indian stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by FMCG and energy shares, and helped by positive global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹12,350.34 crore and bought stocks for ₹11,748.82 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹601.52 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,728.85 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹8,434.50 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹294.35 crore, the exchange data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the FIIs’ outflow was recorded at ₹33.51 crore, while the DIIs’ net inflow was recorded at ₹413.88 crore.

The BSE 30-share Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17% to end at 71,437.19. During the intraday, the index jumped 308.62 points or 0.43% to hit a record intraday high of 71,623.71.

The NSE Nifty rose 86.4 points or 0.40% to touch its record peak of 21,505.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It closed up 34.45 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.

Vinod Nair, head of research at, Geojit Financial Services, said: “The broader market sustained its optimism, but incremental rally is contracting. Investors are cautious ahead of the Eurozone inflation data announcement, which is forecast to drop marginally. The dovish stance by BOJ maintained the market sentiments. Amid this, the price of oil stabilized as the US government announced plans to protect the shipping route through the Red Sea."

“After the recent rally of growth stocks, investors are exhibiting interest in consumption stocks as a bargain strategy," added Nair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.31%, while the smallcap index added 0.10%.

Among the sectoral indices, energy jumped 1.49%, FMCG climbed 1.24%, utilities (0.75%), oil & gas (0.46%) and power (0.39%).

Commodities, consumer discretionary, IT, auto, teck and capital goods were among the laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in its Asian peers.

The rupee closed at 83.18 versus the US dollar, down from 83.06 in the previous session.

