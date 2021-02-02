Fund houses to contribute 150 cr for setting up of LPCC: Sebi

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said that asset management companies (AMCs) will have to contribute ₹150 crore as share capital for setting up of limited purpose clearing corporation (LPCC) by mutual funds.

To develop the corporate bond market from the perspective of mutual funds, a working group constituted by Sebi last year had suggested that AMCs should set up an LPCC for clearing and settling repo transactions in corporate debt securities.

The working group consisted of representatives of various mutual funds, Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

“It has been decided that AMCs shall contribute ₹150 crore towards share capital of LPCC in proportion to the asset under management (AUM) of open-ended debt-oriented mutual fund schemes (excluding overnight, gilt fund and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration but including conservative hybrid schemes) managed by them," the regulator said in a circular.

It will be obligatory on the part of AMCs to contribute towards the share capital of LPCC, Sebi added.

According to the regulator, the contribution will be based on the average AUM of debt-oriented schemes for the financial year 2019-20. Amfi has been tasked by Sebi to calculate the contribution per AMC.

Sebi has also said that the setting up of LPCC and the contribution by the mutual funds will have to be in compliance with the net worth requirements, other conditions and timelines, as per the Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation (SECC) regulations.

