Fund managers increase stake in auto stocks despite supply issues

Highlighting the risk of vehicle supply constraints affecting sales during the upcoming festive season, Nomura said this will likely lead to a reduction in discounts. “There have been investor queries if lower discounts due to chip shortages are likely to positively benefit margins for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In our view, in the short term, this can support gross margins. For those OEMs that don’t have large production cuts, overall EBIT can be higher. In the long run, we expect supply to normalize and so should discounts. Thus, we continue to focus on underlying demand, market share performance and model cycle," Nomura said.