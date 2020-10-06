Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Fund raising by corporates up 64% to 1.1 trillion in August
Fund raising by corporates up 64% to 1.1 trillion in August

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 06:57 PM IST PTI

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities

NEW DELHI : Companies garnered more than 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August, a surge of 64% from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs.

The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

Out of the cumulative 1.1 lakh crore garnered in August, 58,419 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and 45,471 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.

A total of 42,725 crore and 2,746 crore were raised through QIP and issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis, respectively.

In comparison, corporates had mobilised just 2,882 crore from private placement of equities in July.

When it comes to raising funds through public issuance in August, 6,096 crore was raised through rights issue and 11.5 crore by SMEs' initial share-sales.

There was no public issue of corporate bonds in the month of August 2020. However, during July 2020, there was one public issue of corporate bonds amounting to 160 crore, the data showed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

