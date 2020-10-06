Fund raising by corporates up 64% to 1.1 trillion in August

NEW DELHI : Companies garnered more than ₹1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August, a surge of 64% from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs.

The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of ₹1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to ₹66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

Out of the cumulative ₹1.1 lakh crore garnered in August, ₹58,419 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and ₹45,471 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.

A total of ₹42,725 crore and ₹2,746 crore were raised through QIP and issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis, respectively.

In comparison, corporates had mobilised just ₹2,882 crore from private placement of equities in July.

When it comes to raising funds through public issuance in August, ₹6,096 crore was raised through rights issue and ₹11.5 crore by SMEs' initial share-sales.

There was no public issue of corporate bonds in the month of August 2020. However, during July 2020, there was one public issue of corporate bonds amounting to ₹160 crore, the data showed.