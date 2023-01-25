Fundamental picks: NHPC, PowerGrid among HDFC Securities' top bets

Fundamental picks: NHPC, PowerGrid among HDFC Securities' top bets5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Despite a positive performance throughout the day, stock market indices ended flat on Tuesday. Keeping in view the macro economic factors, market volatility HDFC Securities has picked Action Construction Equipment Ltd, NHPC Ltd, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Symphony Ltd for investment
After a promising performance in the opening session, stock market indices ended flat on Tuesday. The Sensex ended 37.08 points lower at 60,978.75, while the broader Nifty was flat at 18,118.30.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×