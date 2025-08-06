Five fundamentally strong, beaten-down blue-chip stocks

Blue-chip stocks are large, well-established companies known for their stable performance and strong market presence.

However, they are not immune to corrections. Short-term headwinds can affect their businesses, too.

In recent months, a few fundamentally strong and widely held companies have seen their share prices decline, in some cases, by as much as 45%.

Here are five such stocks…

Coal India Ltd

Coal India, India’s leading coal producer, is a public-sector undertaking (PSU) under the ministry of coal in the Government of India. It plays a crucial role in fulfilling the nation's energy requirements.

It possesses a near-monopoly in coal mining, controlling 48% of India's total proven coal reserves, representing 78-80% of domestic coal production.

In FY25, it produced the highest ever coal at 785 metric tonnes (mt). Revenue stayed flat at ₹1.4 trillion, while net profit fell 5.5% to ₹35,300 crore.

Looking ahead, Coal India has guided for 875mt of volume in FY26 and over 900mt in FY27.

It anticipates sustained coal demand until FY30, with projections reaching 1.043 billion tonnes (bt) and potentially 1.227bt by FY30.

The company expects the power sector's demand to grow at a rate of about 3%, in line with its supply.

To finance this, the company plans to invest around ₹80,000 crore by FY30, about ₹20,000 crore per year. The company plans to have 75% of its supply base for the power sector and 25% for the non-power sector. It is also expanding into other essential minerals, too.

It also setting up a 50 megawatts (mw) solar power project to enhance cost efficiency while creating a more environmentally friendly business.

Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a leading global automobile company.

The company sells passenger vehicles (PVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and commercial vehicles (CVs) in about 125 countries. It also has a presence in the premium PV market through Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

It leads the CV segment in India and ranks third in the PV segment. Moreover, it dominates the electric vehicle (EV) segment with a 38% market share in the first half ending June 2025.

The company has been negatively impacted by the consumption slowdown in India. Its EV market share has also declined from 67% to 38% due to tough competition.

In addition to this, JLR has also been hit hard by tariffs on the European Union.

In FY25, its financial performance was also muted. Revenue declined 1.3% to ₹4.4 trillion, while net profit fell 11.5% to ₹28,150 crore. It's eyeing a gradual recovery.

JLR contributes 71% to Tata Motors' revenue and 79% to operating profit.

Looking ahead, in the CV segment, the company aims to achieve 40% market share by FY27 from 37% currently.

For this, it plans to improve the product portfolio, refocus on e-bus tenders under an asset-light model, and invest in enhanced safety and alternative fuels.

In the PV space, it plans to have a 16% share by FY27, and 18-20% by FY30, up from 13.2%.

It will launch new products and expand network capacity in high-growth segments with an investment of ₹33,000 crore-35,000 crore during FY26-FY30.

Tata Motors will introduce over 15 new nameplates and 23 facelifts and refreshments across multiple powertrains, including the Sierra, Avinya Range EV, and other products by FY30.

It also plans to regain some of the lost market share in the EV segment. The business achieved operating profitability in FY25. The management plans to sustain it.

Meanwhile, JLR continues to face challenges and has lowered guidance for FY26. Nevertheless, it plans to invest £18 bn over five years, which will be funded entirely from internal sources.

Tata Motors is also demerging its PV and CV businesses to unlock shareholder value.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank is promoted by the Hinduja Group. It is India’s fifth-largest private bank in terms of total assets and total business as of June 2025. The company has 42 million customers.

The bank has a pan-India presence with 3,110 bank branches, 3,804 branches of Bharat Financial Inclusion, 297 vehicle finance marketing outlets, and 3,052 ATMs.

Disclosure of losses from legacy foreign exchange derivative contracts and stewardship concerns have been areas of concern. Its share price has fallen by 44% over the last year.

The bank's net interest income fell 14% to ₹4,640 crore in Q1FY26, while total revenue declined 4% to ₹14,400 crore.

Net profit crashed 72% to ₹600 crore, due to higher provisions and weaker asset quality.

The bank's gross NPA ratio increased 51 basis points (bps) to 3.64%, while net NPA increased 17bps to 1.12%.

Its advances also declined to ₹3.3 trillion from ₹3.5 trillion. Deposits remained stable at ₹3.9 trillion, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits at 31.5%.

Looking ahead, IndusInd Bank aims to rebuild, having fully accounted for identified issues in its FY25 financials.

It plans to start FY26 on a clean slate, but the recovery can be long.

Its core franchise remains strong, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.24% and a provision coverage ratio of 70%.

It plans to focus on secured retail (home loans) and MSME assets while remaining cautious on microfinance. It's also investing in scaling direct digital business and its mobile app INDIE.

IRCTC

IRCTC is a Mini Ratna Category 1, Central Public Sector Enterprise.

It's the only company authorized by the Indian government to provide online railway tickets, catering services, and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

It manages catering and hospitality services at railway stations, on trains, and in other vital locations.

It also promotes domestic travel and international tourism by developing budget hotels, special tour packages, and e-ticketing services.

Coming to its financials, revenue rose 10% to ₹4,670 crore. Catering revenue grew 9% to ₹2,120 crore, contributing 45.5% to total revenue.

Internet ticketing revenue grew 10% to ₹1,430 crore, accounting for 30.5%. Rail Neer revenue grew 16% to ₹390 crore, while tourism revenue grew 8% to ₹750 crore.

The internet ticketing segment's profit before tax (PBT) rose 10.5% to ₹1,180 crore. This segment accounts for 67% of profit before tax.

In total, net profit increased 18% to ₹1,320 crore.

Looking ahead, IRCTC expects a clear trajectory of long-term sustainable growth and plans to focus more on tourism to drive this expansion.

It is also aiming to develop a unified portal by integrating all online travel agents to improve hotel and air travel bookings. It plans to diversify into non-railway revenue streams.

The e-catering business, which is growing at a 63% annual rate, will also see strong growth as more Amrit and Vande Bharat trains are introduced.

Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd

Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) is the largest insurance provider in India. It holds a market share of over 57% in new business premiums and 66% in policies.

Moreover, it is the second-largest public sector company in India by market capitalization. It's also the world's fourth-largest insurer.

The company offers participating and non-participating insurance products, such as unit-linked insurance products, savings insurance products, term insurance products, annuities, and pension products.

It sells products through 1.5 million agents, which is 47.6% of the entire life insurance industry. Its assets under management (AUM) is ₹54 trillion, up 6% from FY24.

Revenue rose 5% to ₹8.9 trillion, while net profit rose about 20% to ₹48,300 crore. However, the key performance indicators remained sluggish.

The value of annual premium equivalent (APE), which measures total premiums earned, declined 60bps to ₹56,800 crore in FY25.

Group APE also declined 40bps to ₹18,699 crore. Net value of new business (VNB) grew 4.5% to ₹10,000 crore, with VNB margin at 17.6%.

The company's new business premium in group policies also remained flat at ₹1.6 trillion.

The focus is on improving the product mix and on high-yielding products. It launched six high-yielding products in FY24 and four new non-par products in FY25.

The company plans to regain market share in specific categories and geographies.

The government is considering introducing a composite licence for the insurance sector. This would also allow LIC to enter the health insurance sector, providing a significant opportunity with its extensive distribution network.

Conclusion

Beaten-down stocks often carry a mix of caution and potential.

But blue-chip stocks offer confidence due to their strong market position and steady business.

While their share prices have fallen, these companies continue to focus on execution, growth, and course corrections where needed.

For investors willing to look beyond the short-term noise, these stocks should be on your watchlist.

However, instead of relying only on hype, it is necessary to carefully analyze the company's fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance, and growth prospects.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.