Fundamentally strong small cap firm enters green hydrogen sector
Summary
- Having recognised the immense potential of clean hydrogen as a future energy source, Man Industries is making a strategic entry into the sector.
India's sun-drenched fields and windswept coasts are witnessing a silent revolution. The country's renewable-energy juggernaut just zoomed past 180 GW, solidifying its position as the world's fourth-largest player in both wind and solar power.
