Fundraising frenzy, AI buzz fuel Chinese tech rally
Summary
Years of heavy investing by Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent in artificial intelligence and advanced chips are bearing fruit.
China’s tech rally shows no signs of slowing, with shares gaining on Wednesday as a fundraising surge by big players and fresh artificial-intelligence buzz fuel appetite for the sector’s top stocks.
