Fundraising via equity issues jumps 116% to 1.78 lakh crore in 2020

MUMBAI : The devastating pandemic failed to dampen the primary and secondary capital market issuances with the year closing with the highest ever fundraising from the equity markets , that grew at 116% to ₹1.78 lakh crore in IPOs, OFS and other market issuances, according to a report.

Despite the entire 2020 being overshadowed by the pandemic, an all-time high fundraising through public equity markets at ₹1,77,468 crore. This was 116% higher than ₹82,241 crore was raised in 2019, according to Pranav Haldea, managing director at Prime Database.

The previous highest amount raised in a calendar year was ₹1,60,032 crore in 2017.

Strong retail participation in IPOs, huge listing gains and highest-ever amount raised through QIPs and InvITs/REITs were the key highlights of the year, he said.

While IPOs fetched ₹26,770 crore, which was 40% higher than collected in 2019, FPOs netted ₹15,024 crore, followed by OFS (offer for sale) at ₹21,458 crore and REITs/InvITs/QIPs at ₹84,501 crore, shows the report.

Of the last category, REITs/InvITs constituted ₹29,715 crore, totalling the entire equity capital raising at ₹1,77,468 crore in the year.

Including ₹7,485 crore bond issuance, the total capital raising stood at ₹1,84,953 crore, according to the report.

As against this in 2019, the total IPO market was a paltry ₹12,985 crore, and including ₹18,637 crore of bond sales, the total equity capital raising was ₹1,00,878 crore. In 2018, the IPO market was better at ₹33,246, yet the total fundraising was only ₹93,352 crore

But the best year for IPOs was 2017 when as much much as ₹68,827 crore was collected through this route, taking the total ₹1,60,032 crore.

According to Haldea, contrary to the despondency due to the pandemic, 15 main-board IPOs came to the market collectively raising ₹26,611 crore. This was an increase of 115% from the ₹12,362 crore raised through 16 IPOs in 2019 and 24 issued raised ₹30,959 crore in 2017 and 36 issuances mopped up ₹67,147 crore in 206.

The largest IPO in 2020 was from SBI Cards for ₹10,341 crore. Five of the 15 IPOs had a prior PE/VC investment.

Offers for sale by such PE/VC investors combined stood at ₹8,026 crore accounted for 30% of the total IPO amount. Offers for sale by promoters at ₹7,880 crore accounted for a further 30% of the IPO amount.

Of the 15 IPOs, 13 had anchor investors, which collectively subscribed to 29% of the issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via