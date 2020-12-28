Fundraising via equity issues jumps 116% to 1.78 lakh crore in 2020

According to Haldea, contrary to the despondency due to the pandemic, 15 main-board IPOs came to the market collectively raising ₹26,611 crore. This was an increase of 115% from the ₹12,362 crore raised through 16 IPOs in 2019 and 24 issued raised ₹30,959 crore in 2017 and 36 issuances mopped up ₹67,147 crore in 206.