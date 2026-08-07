Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing: Shares list at 7% premium over the IPO price

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing: Fusion Klassroom Edutech share price made a moderate debut in the Indian stock market on Friday, 7 August. The stock listed at 7% premium over the IPO price of ₹159.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech share price opened at ₹170 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees delivered a 7% gain over the Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing.

The listing of Fusion Klassroom Edutech exceeded the market expectations. The GMP of Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO was ₹0 ahead of listing.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO details The ₹39.04 crore Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO consists of a fresh issue of 0.20 crore equity shares worth ₹31.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.05 crore shares valued at ₹7.41 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, invest in technology, AI/ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, finance capital expenditure for content creation and the purchase of desktops and laptops for AI/ML laboratories at new offline centres, strengthen marketing initiatives, pursue inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and meet general corporate requirements.

Before opening the public issue, Fusion Klassroom Edutech secured ₹11.08 crore from anchor investors by allotting 6,96,800 equity shares at a price of ₹159 apiece.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹151-159 per share. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 800 shares, while retail investors must apply for at least two lots, or 1,600 shares. This takes the minimum investment amount to ₹2,54,400 at the upper price band.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar. Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd. is the designated market maker.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fusion Klassroom Edutech has built a scalable hybrid learning platform that includes 30 offline partner centres and an AI-powered education OTT app featuring over 100 courses. The company has a pan-India presence with more than 6 lakh registered users, over 2 lakh subscribers, and upwards of 1 lakh mobile application downloads.

Financially, the company has reported strong growth over the past three fiscal years. Revenue from operations rose from ₹4.6 crore in FY24 to ₹10.1 crore in FY25 and further climbed to ₹23 crore in FY26. Profit also grew significantly, increasing from ₹34 lakh in FY24 to ₹2.90 crore in FY25 before reaching ₹7.60 crore in FY26.