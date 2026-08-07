Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing: Shares list at 7% premium over the IPO price

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing: Fusion Klassroom Edutech share price made a moderate debut in the Indian stock market on Friday, 7 August. The stock listed at 7% premium over the IPO price of ₹159.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech share price opened at ₹170 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees delivered a 7% gain over the Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing.

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The listing of Fusion Klassroom Edutech exceeded the market expectations. The GMP of Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO was ₹0 ahead of listing.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO details The ₹39.04 crore Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO consists of a fresh issue of 0.20 crore equity shares worth ₹31.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.05 crore shares valued at ₹7.41 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, invest in technology, AI/ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, finance capital expenditure for content creation and the purchase of desktops and laptops for AI/ML laboratories at new offline centres, strengthen marketing initiatives, pursue inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and meet general corporate requirements.

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Before opening the public issue, Fusion Klassroom Edutech secured ₹11.08 crore from anchor investors by allotting 6,96,800 equity shares at a price of ₹159 apiece.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹151-159 per share. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 800 shares, while retail investors must apply for at least two lots, or 1,600 shares. This takes the minimum investment amount to ₹2,54,400 at the upper price band.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar. Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd. is the designated market maker.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fusion Klassroom Edutech has built a scalable hybrid learning platform that includes 30 offline partner centres and an AI-powered education OTT app featuring over 100 courses. The company has a pan-India presence with more than 6 lakh registered users, over 2 lakh subscribers, and upwards of 1 lakh mobile application downloads.

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Financially, the company has reported strong growth over the past three fiscal years. Revenue from operations rose from ₹4.6 crore in FY24 to ₹10.1 crore in FY25 and further climbed to ₹23 crore in FY26. Profit also grew significantly, increasing from ₹34 lakh in FY24 to ₹2.90 crore in FY25 before reaching ₹7.60 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.