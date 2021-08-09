Fusion Micro Finance files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

The lender provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India. For FY21, its asset under management was at ₹46.38 billion. It has 2.12 million active borrowers with a network of 725 branches and 6,351 permanent employees spread across 326 districts and 18 states and union territories in India.

